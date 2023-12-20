Court blocks US government destruction of Texas border razor wire fencing

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the administration of President Joe Biden from destroying razor wire fencing that Texas placed along its with Mexico to deter illegal border crossings.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a judge was wrong to rule that the U.S. government was immune from a lawsuit by Texas claiming a federal policy of removing the fencing was illegal. The court ordered U.S. immigration authorities not to destroy the fencing pending the outcome of Texas' appeal of the judge's ruling, which had dismissed the case.

