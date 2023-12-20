Left Menu

Russia launches air assault on Kyiv -Ukraine's military

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 03:31 IST
Russia launches air assault on Kyiv -Ukraine's military
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched a fresh air attack targeting Kyiv, with Ukraine's air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said on Wednesday.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. The military administration urged people to stay in shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

