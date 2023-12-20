Russia launches air assault on Kyiv -Ukraine's military
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 03:31 IST
- Ukraine
Russia launched a fresh air attack targeting Kyiv, with Ukraine's air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said on Wednesday.
The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. The military administration urged people to stay in shelters.
