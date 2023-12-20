Left Menu

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from holding office -filing

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 04:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 04:55 IST
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding office and is removed from the state's 2024 ballot over the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, a court filing showed.

The court found Trump engaged in insurrection and the former president's speech inciting the crowd that breached the Capitol was not protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees free speech, according to the court filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

