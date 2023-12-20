UK's Cameron to visit Jordan, Egypt this week
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 06:44 IST
British foreign minister David Cameron will travel to Jordan and Egypt this week to push for a sustainable ceasefire and further humanitarian pauses in Gaza, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
