UK's Cameron to visit Jordan, Egypt this week

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 06:44 IST
British foreign minister David Cameron will travel to Jordan and Egypt this week to push for a sustainable ceasefire and further humanitarian pauses in Gaza, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

