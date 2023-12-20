China upgrades ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership

China on Wednesday upgraded its ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Nicaragua reiterated that it will not have any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, the ministry said in a statement.

China resolutely opposes external forces' interference in Nicaragua's internal affairs, the statement said. The two sides will continue to strengthen strategic coordination and deepen political mutual trust, it added.

