Left Menu

China upgrades ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership

China on Wednesday upgraded its ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Nicaragua reiterated that it will not have any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, the ministry said in a statement. China resolutely opposes external forces' interference in Nicaragua's internal affairs, the statement said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:18 IST
China upgrades ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership
  • Country:
  • China

China on Wednesday upgraded its ties with Nicaragua to strategic partnership, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Nicaragua reiterated that it will not have any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, the ministry said in a statement.

China resolutely opposes external forces' interference in Nicaragua's internal affairs, the statement said. The two sides will continue to strengthen strategic coordination and deepen political mutual trust, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023