Amit Shah addresses 'Sant Sammelan-2023' at International Geeta Mahotsav-2023

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed the 'Sant Sammelan-2023' organized on the occasion of International Geeta Mahotsav-2023 in Kurukshetra, Haryana today. Many dignitaries including Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal were present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that on this land, more than 5 thousand years ago, Lord Shri Krishna had preached Geeta to Arjun and many Mahatmas like Shri Gyananand Ji are working to restore that knowledge all over the world. He said that the solution to all the problems of an individual, the country and the entire world lies in the teachings of Geeta. Lord Shri Krishna did preach Geeta to Arjuna to motivate him for war and to resolve his doubts, but that war was for the establishment of religion on earth and the welfare of the entire world.

Union Home Minister said that the government in the country has been running under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since 2014 and it was Modi ji who had expressed his desire to give Geeta Mahotsav an international shape in 2014 itself. Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal, Home Minister said that Shri Manohar Lal became the Chief Minister in 2015 and worked to take the Geeta Mahotsav to the international level in 2016. He said that the message of Geeta should reach every part of the country and the world.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked to awaken the self of this country since 2014. He said that the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji has always said that the great culture of this country should always be taken forward and the laws and policies of the country should have the aroma of the Indian soil. The Home Minister said that to bring the real and concrete form of unity and integrity on the ground level, Article 370 should remain abolished and Kashmir should be united with India forever. He said that if India is to be made truly secular, laws like triple talaq, which is made for a particular religion, should be abolished.

Shri Shah said that the construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is a symbolic form of beginning of religious and cultural renaissance in the country. He said that the construction of Shri Ram temple has started under the leadership of Modi ji and Ram Lala will also be in Ram Temple on January 22. Along with this, Prime Minister Modi ji have done the works of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Mahalok, regilding Somnath Temple, arrangement of darshan in a new form in Kedarnath and Badrinath, restoration of Sharda Peeth in Kashmir and installation of Sengol, the symbol of the Sanatan tradition of the South, in the Parliament.

(With Inputs from PIB)