Left Menu

3 arrested from Noida for defrauding Gurugram man of Rs 32,000

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:40 IST
3 arrested from Noida for defrauding Gurugram man of Rs 32,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested here for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 32,000 in an insurance policy scam, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a man had on Tuesday filed a complaint alleging he had been cheated of Rs 32,000 in the name of an insurance policy.

An FIR was registered in the matter at Cyber Crime East Police Station.

A police team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested Rishi Sharma, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, Lalit Dubey, native of UP's Ghaziabad, and Sahjad Ali, resident of north east Delhi, from Noida on Thursday.

According to police, the three used to call people to ''sell'' insurance policies and would siphon off money from their bank accounts.

''We are questioning all three accused and have taken them on a three-day police remand,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023