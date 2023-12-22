3 arrested from Noida for defrauding Gurugram man of Rs 32,000

Three men were arrested here for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 32,000 in an insurance policy scam, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a man had on Tuesday filed a complaint alleging he had been cheated of Rs 32,000 in the name of an insurance policy.

An FIR was registered in the matter at Cyber Crime East Police Station.

A police team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested Rishi Sharma, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, Lalit Dubey, native of UP's Ghaziabad, and Sahjad Ali, resident of north east Delhi, from Noida on Thursday.

According to police, the three used to call people to ''sell'' insurance policies and would siphon off money from their bank accounts.

''We are questioning all three accused and have taken them on a three-day police remand,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

