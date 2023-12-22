Arunachal woman injured in snatching incident in north Delhi dies

Days after a 66-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh suffered a head injury when she fell off an e-rickshaw during a snatching bid here, the victim has died at a hospital in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday. A murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code would be added to the FIR against the accused, they said.

According to police, the incident took place in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Sunday when Kesang Dorjee, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, was going from Majnu Ka Tila to Vidhan Sabha metro station in the e-rickshaw.

A person came and snatched Dorjee's bag, following which she fell on the ground and sustained a head injury, they said. Following the incident, a case was registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC, the police said.

A senior police officer said the family members of the woman took her to Dehradun in Uttarakhand for further treatment where she died on Thursday. He added that a police team has been sent there and Section 302 (murder) would be added to the case. ''Five to six teams, including personnel from Civil Lines and other police stations, are working to nab the accused,'' the officer said.

Multiple footage from around the spot were obtained to identify the suspect, who has a previous criminal record, the officer said, adding that the motorbike he rode at the time of the incident did not have a number plate.

The woman was staying at Arunachal Bhawan in Chanakyapuri with her family members. They were going from the Tibetan market towards Vidhan Sabha metro station after having lunch when the accident occurred, police said.

Earlier in June, a woman had sustained injuries in Noida after falling from her scooter while chasing two men who snatched her mobile phone on a busy city road. The woman's son, aged around 10 years, was riding pillion on the scooter and talking on the phone when the accused came from behind on a motorbike and fled with the phone. The woman tried to chase the accused but lost control of the scooter, leading to a fall and minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)