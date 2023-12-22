G. Kishan Reddy assures all support ​​for accelerated development of North East states

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Shri G. Kishan Reddy chaired a virtual meeting today with MoS, MDoNER, Shri B.L. Verma and Chief Ministers from the North Eastern states. Secretary, #MDoNER_India, Shri Chanchal Kumar, along with senior Ministry officials and representatives from the eight North Eastern States were present.

The discussion aimed at unlocking the untapped potential for economic advancement and the overall progress of the 'Ashtalakshmi of New India'.

During the meeting, Shri Reddy reviewed the progress of various projects and schemes under the purview of #MDoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC) as well as other GoI developmental initiatives

The Union Minister urged the state governments to expedite submission of new Projects and completion of ongoing projects, to collectively enhance investment opportunities, harmonize policies, and improve the ease of living and doing business. This concerted effort is envisioned to tap into the inherent potential of the NER and catalyze the region's growth.

He assured all support by the Ministry ​​for accelerated development of the region. He urged the States to actively participate in the forthcoming "Vibrant Gujarat" event, showcase their economic potential and investment-friendly policies to attract investment to the region. Chief Minsiters assured the States' participation in the event and thanked Hon'ble Minister for GoI's support and commitment for developing the region

The ongoing efforts are part of GoI's unwavering commitment to the region's development reflected in strategic initiatives and investments aimed at unleashing its true potential and enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the North Eastern Region.