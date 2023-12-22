UAE reaches comprehensive economic agreement with Mauritius- state media
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Arab Emirates completed talks on Friday on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Mauritius, its first with an African country, state news agency WAM said.
The UAE's partnership with Mauritius paves the way for increased trade, investment and bilateral cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, a statement on WAM said.
The partnership, which WAM said will be signed at a later time, carries "the possibility of adding a full 1% to the Mauritian economy by 2031 and enhancing the UAE's GDP by 1.2% in the same period, Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of State for Foreign Trade, was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN expert welcomes legal framework to safeguard data privacy in Mauritius
Golf-Soderberg leads after second round of Mauritius Open
Oosthuizen makes 3 eagles in a third-round 65 to lead Mauritius Open in bid for back-to-back wins
Mauritius Open: Oosthuizen makes winning start his own La Reserve course
Mauritius Open: Designer Oosthuizen flies on wings of three eagles to take lead