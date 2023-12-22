Left Menu

UAE reaches comprehensive economic agreement with Mauritius- state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:54 IST
The United Arab Emirates completed talks on Friday on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Mauritius, its first with an African country, state news agency WAM said.

The UAE's partnership with Mauritius paves the way for increased trade, investment and bilateral cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, a statement on WAM said.

The partnership, which WAM said will be signed at a later time, carries "the possibility of adding a full 1% to the Mauritian economy by 2031 and enhancing the UAE's GDP by 1.2% in the same period, Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of State for Foreign Trade, was quoted as saying.

