17-year-old youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:11 IST
17-year-old youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka
A 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death after his shoulder touched the assailant's shoulder in Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Friday.

''On December 17, we got information that a man stabbed a juvenile after the victim's shoulder touched the shoulder of the accused while having momos in Rohtash Nagar area,'' said a senior police officer.

A team was sent to the spot, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

The victim was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

''During our investigation and the statement of the victim's friends, we got to know that the accused is also a minor, who will be apprehended soon. We procured the CCTV footage of the incident in which we can see that a youth stabbed another youth,'' said the police officer. ''A case of murder has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

