'Bittu Bajrangi's brother lied to police, got burned falling in a bonfire'

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:42 IST
The Faridabad Police on Friday said that brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi had suffered burns after falling into a ''bonfire'' and there was no proof he was set on fire in a murder attempt.

Mahesh Panchal, Bajrangi's brother, had earlier alleged that a group of men poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire here on the night of December 6.

Bajrangi had later alleged that the attack on his brother was made in a reprisal to the Nuh violence and he will avenge it if the culprits are not arrested soon.

Panchal, who suffered 60 per cent burns, had in his complaint alleged he was set on fire by seven unidentified men near Baba Mandi in Faridabad.

On December 15, the Faridabad Police formed a Special Investigation Team, questioned more than 20 people, and scanned the CCTV footage from the spot where the alleged crime had taken place.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the footage did not show any assault on Panchal, nor did the SIT find any chemical substance, alcohol, petrol, or diesel at the spot.

''The shopkeepers and local residents also claim that they did not hear any noise about any assault or fire. We have verified all facts. It seems the complaint was fabricated,'' Singh said.

