Mourning notes to be sounded during 'Shaheedi Sabha' on Dec 27: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the mourning notes will be sounded on December 27 during the 'Shaheedi Sabha', where the devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

It is a humble gesture to pay respect to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh (younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and Mata Gujri (mother of the Guru), he said.

The chief minister in a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to review the arrangements for the 'Shaheedi Sabha' emphasized the mourning notes will be sounded from 10 am on December 27 as a mark of respect to the younger Sahibzadas.

Mann said for the first time the mourning notes will be played for 10 minutes as a mark of respect for the martyrdom of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

In an official statement, Mann exhorted everyone to stand up regardless of their location and bow to the unparalleled martyrdom.

He said this initiative will effectively raise awareness among the masses, especially the younger generations and children, regarding the unparalleled martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of remembering the great sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas as crucial for reinforcing human rights values.

Eulogizing the supreme sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujar Kaur, Mann said that these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

The entire world was proud of this unique and unparalleled sacrifice which was a matter of great honour not only for the Punjabis or our countrymen but everyone living across the globe, he said.

Mann said that Punjab's history was replete with countless sacrifices that had derived inspiration from our great Gurus like Guru Arjun Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of mankind.

Stating that December in which the entire family of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was martyred, is a month of mourning for humanity, he said the state government has already declared a prohibition on celebrating any joyous functions from December 20 to 30.

The chief minister said this initiative will serve as a humble tribute from the state government to the supreme sacrifice made by the family of the tenth Sikh Guru.

He emphasized that the holy land of Fatehgarh Sahib not only inspires Sikhs but the entire humanity with lakhs of devotees visiting each year to pay respects on the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri.

Reviewing the progress of preparations for the 'Shaheedi Sabha' at Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann unequivocally directed the district administration to ensure ample arrangements for the devotees while ensuring that they would face no inconvenience when paying obeisance at the holy shrine.

The chief minister said that he would personally monitor the entire arrangement. During the meeting, he was briefed on the measures taken to streamline the city's traffic system to welcome the devotees.

Mann was informed that the local administration has set up help centres to assist the devotees from various locations promptly.

Additionally, a shuttle bus service, comprising 75 buses and 50 e-rickshaws, has been established for the devotees' convenience.

The district administration informed the chief minister that proper parking arrangements have been made with 21 designated locations across different sectors of the city for vehicle parking during the 'Shaheedi Sabha'.

Adequate transportation arrangements have been put in place. Medical centres are also operational, offering health services to the devotees.

Likewise, information centres have been established by the administration to provide the devotees with necessary information.

