Anurag Thakur exhorts youth to contribute towards nation-building

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday exhorted the youth to contribute to nation-building and help India emerge as a developed country by 2047.

Addressing a function as part of the Mera Yuva Bharat programme, Thakur said the portal set up as part of the initiative is for building confidence and leadership skills among the youth.

The primary objective of Mera Yuva Bharat is to make the portal a platform of the central government for youth development, he said.

Under the new arrangement, with access to resources and connection to opportunities, the youth will become community change agents and nation builders.

Thakur also flagged off a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van, which will take the messages of the Centre's various development schemes and initiatives to beneficiaries across the city.

He said the yatra has already reached about 2.5 crore people and the beneficiaries have shared their experiences on how the government's policies have brought about a massive change in their lives in the last 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

