Stolen baby rescued by railway police, one arrested

A two-month-old baby boy has been rescued by the Government Railway Police four days after he was abducted from the precincts of the Borivali railway station here, an official said on Friday.The culprit, who planned to sell the baby to a childless couple, was arrested, he said.The child was abducted on Sunday night while his parents were asleep.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:14 IST
Stolen baby rescued by railway police, one arrested
A two-month-old baby boy has been rescued by the Government Railway Police four days after he was abducted from the precincts of the Borivali railway station here, an official said on Friday.

The culprit, who planned to sell the baby to a childless couple, was arrested, he said.

The child was abducted on Sunday night while his parents were asleep. After they filed a complaint, the Borivali GRP formed four probe teams. The officials zeroed in on the 22-year-old suspect from CCTV footage.

The accused was tracked down to Pune and arrested. He told police that the child was with his friend at Ambernath in Thane district.

A team visited Ambernath and rescued the baby who was reunited with the parents, the official said.

The accused, who was booked for kidnapping under IPC section 363, was allegedly planning to sell the baby to a child-less couple for Rs 1.5 lakh. Further probe is on, the official said.

