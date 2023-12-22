Left Menu

Do not form new districts without court's permission: Orissa HC to govt

The court order came at a time when the Odisha government has initiated steps to upgrade Padampur sub-division in Bargarh district to a separate district as promised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a by-poll last year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST
Do not form new districts without court's permission: Orissa HC to govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has directed the administration not to issue any final order on the formation of new districts without the permission of the court. The court order came at a time when the Odisha government has initiated steps to upgrade Padampur sub-division in Bargarh district to a separate district as promised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a by-poll last year. In its order passed on Thursday, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice B R Sarangi and Justice M S Raman has stated that the government can continue its process of reorganisation of districts, but it cannot finalise anything without the consent of the high court.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Rairangpur Bar Association president Akshaya Kumar Mohanty with a prayer to declare Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district as a new district.

"On the basis of the pleadings available on record, it appears that the state is going to make further districts without having any guidelines or principles and at the caprice and whims of the government, new districts have been created," the court observed in its order.

As such, with regard to the power of formation of new districts, except the report of the Justice Raj Kishore Das Committee in the year 1975 and the Cabinet Sub-Committee of 1991, nothing is made available or placed on record as to how to reorganise the districts in the recent days, it said.

The court granted time to the advocate general A K Parija to obtain instructions in the matter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD had promised to create Padampur district in the run-up to the by-election there in December last year. After winning the by-poll, in February, he had announced that Padampur will get district status within a year.

Apart from Padampur, people of Kantabanji, Titilagarh, Athagarh, Dharmagarh, Rairangpur and some other places have also been demanding separate districts.

At present, Odisha has 30 districts. Meanwhile, opposition BJP and Congress blamed the BJD government for adopting a dilly-dallying approach on the issue.

BJP leader Pradeep Purohit alleged that the state government has betrayed the people of his constituency by giving false assurance to make Padampur a new district. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra claimed the government has failed to give a reply to the court when the latter has wanted to know about the guidelines and procedure followed to form new districts. Ruling BJD leader and government chief whip Prasanta Muduli said the administration has initiated the preliminary steps for reorganisation of the districts, which will be done as per Constitutional norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023