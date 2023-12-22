Finmin, World Bank launch PPP Beginner's e-course as part of capacity building in infra sector

In a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors in infrastructure capacity-building, World Bank President Ajay Banga launched the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Beginner's e-Course in the presence of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

The PPP e-course is an infra-focused capacity-building programme jointly undertaken by the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the World Bank, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The course aims to provide foundational knowledge and insights to individuals keen on understanding and contributing to the dynamic realm of PPPs in India, it said.

The course on PPPs comprises 5 modules which covers the major elements associated with lifecycle of PPP projects, including introduction to PPPs, identification of PPP projects, structuring of projects, tendering and implementation and monitoring aspects of PPP projects, it said.

This will help in structuring and implementing successful PPP projects across different infrastructure sectors in the country, it added.

''Infrastructure is a catalyst of economic growth and an important focus area for the government. It requires both the public and private sector to work together to meet the requirements of infrastructure development,'' it said.

Successful delivery of PPP infrastructure projects and other infrastructure initiatives require robust capacity building to ensure effective planning, execution, and maintenance, it said.

