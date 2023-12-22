IAF chief visits Economic Explosives Limited plant in Nagpur

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday visited the plant of defence supplier firm Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) here, an official release said.

He arrived for a two-day visit to HQ Maintenance Command, Nagpur, earlier in the day.

During his visit to EEL, the IAF chief was received by Satyanarayan Nawal, founder and chairman of the Solar Group of Industries. EEL is a subsidiary of the Solar Group.

Incidentally, nine people had been killed in a blast at a Solar Industries plant at Bazargaon on December 16. Defence sources, however, said Chaudhari's visit was a scheduled one and had no connection with the incident.

The Air Force chief was taken around to various labs, integrated plants and production facilities of ammunition and explosives such as chaff facility, rocket assembly bay and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka rockets, the defence release said.

Nawal apprised him of various indigenous projects including military explosives, integration of rockets, loitering munition systems, weaponised drones (hexacopter), anti-drone missiles, bombs and warheads for the armed forces. Two projects related to the development of 125 kg Bombs and Chaffs & Flares for the IAF were also discussed, the release said. Indigenous development of Universal Bomb as well as Chaffs & Flares will give a big boost to the 'Atma Nirbharta Abhiyan' in the field of ammunition and defence systems, the Air Force chief was quoted as saying on the occasion.

