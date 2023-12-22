Left Menu

UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 23:28 IST
  • Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the way Israel is conducting its military operation in the Gaza Strip is "creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid" inside the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

He also urged "Israeli authorities to lift restrictions on commercial activity immediately."

