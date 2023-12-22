Left Menu

Gangster, aide nabbed following gunfight in Punjab's Tarn Taran

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 23:28 IST
Gangster, aide nabbed following gunfight in Punjab's Tarn Taran
  • Country:
  • India

A gangster and his accomplice were nabbed following a gunfight in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Friday.

The action came after police received a tip-off that Charanjit Singh alias Raju, a shooter, and his aide were seen roaming around in the Chabal area.

Following the tip-off, police on Thursday evening erected road barricades.

During a check at one such barrier, they signalled two men on a motorbike to stop but they tried to flee and one of them opened fire at the police team.

In the return fire, Charanjit received a gunshot, police said. Both, Charanjit and his accomplice, Parminderdeep Singh, were arrested.

Two pistols and three cartridges were recovered from the two, said police.

Charanjit is facing nine criminal cases, one of them involving robbery bid at a bank in Dhotian a few months ago in which a policeman received a gunshot, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023