White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea; not seeing big impact on holiday products

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security team is very focused on Houthi attacks on the ships in the Red Sea, but does not expect the diversion of vessels from the Suez Canal to affect the availability of holiday products, his top economic adviser said on Friday. Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters that the U.S. economy was proving resilient, with inflation having come down faster than even the more optimistic forecasts had indicated and growth remaining solid.

But she said the administration was alert to risks, including geopolitical issues such as Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and its potential to disrupt grain markets, and the evolving situation in the Red Sea.

