French President Macron will be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: MEA

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26, making him the sixth leader from his country to grace the prestigious annual event.

Hours after the announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Macron said on X: ''Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @NarendraModi. India, on your Republic Day, I'll be here to celebrate with you!'' In his response, Modi said on the microblogging platform: ''My Dear Friend President @EmmanuelMacron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!'' The MEA said Macron will be visiting India at Modi's invitation.

India had invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations but he expressed his inability to travel to the country in January.

The reasons for Biden's decision are believed to be the State of the Union address in late January or early February, his re-election bid and Washington's increasing focus on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

''At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''As strategic partners, India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership,'' it added.

Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade held in Paris on July 14. Macron visited India for the G20 Summit in September.

New Delhi's invitation to Macron for the Republic Day celebrations comes amid a rapid upswing in the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of defence and security, clean energy, trade and investment and new technologies.

In July, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. France has already responded to India's initial tender for buying the jets.

The two sides are also expanding cooperation in the maritime domain, including in the Indian Ocean region.

India and France have also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. There was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, while in 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the celebrations.

In 2017, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the celebrations, while then French President Francois Hollande graced the occasion in 2016.

In 2014, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations, while Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the parade in 2013.

The heads of states and governments who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

The then British Prime Minister John Major attended the celebrations in 1993, Mandela participated as then South African President in 1995 while South Korean President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

