Parliament security breach: Neelam gets permission to meet lawyer

A court has allowed one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security lapse case to meet her lawyer, her family said on Friday.

Neelam, a resident of Ghaso Khurd village of Jind, is one of six people arrested and who are now under interrogation in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

Neelam's brother Ramniwas said that a court has allowed Neelam to meet her lawyer but not her family members.

Besides Neelam, the Delhi Police has arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat in the case.

On December 13, Neelam and Shinde were caught from outside Parliament after they raised slogans and set off a smoke canister. Almost at the same time, inside Parliament, Manoranjan and Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber shouting slogans and later setting off similar smoke cans. VN VN

