Hamas calls UN resolution 'insufficient step' for bringing aid into Gaza
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas issued a statement on Friday saying the UN resolution that was recently passed to help bring more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip was an "insufficient step" for meeting the impoverished enclaves' needs.
"During the past five days, the US administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence, and to issue it in this weak formula... it defies the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly in stopping Israel's aggression against our defenseless Palestinian people," the statement said.
