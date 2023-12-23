US State Dept OKs potential $1 bln sale of military training to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military training programs to Saudi Arabia provided by the U.S. government or contractors for estimated cost of $1 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
