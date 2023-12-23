US approves Stinger missile sale to NATO for $780 mln -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 01:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to the NATO military alliance's support and procurement agency for an estimated cost of $780 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The prime contractors are Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Lockheed Martin
- Stinger
- Raytheon
- The U.S. State Department
- NATO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US in touch with Beijing about arranging military communication -Pentagon
US in touch with Beijing about arranging military communication -Pentagon
Houthi attacks destabilizing, require international solution: Pentagon
US State Dept OKs sale of high mobility artillery rocket systems to Italy - Pentagon
Top U.S. general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel