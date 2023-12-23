US alleges Iran 'deeply involved' in Red Sea operations against commercial vessels

Iran was "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and its intelligence was critical to enable Yemen's Houthi movement's targeting of maritime vessels, the White House alleged on Friday.

"We have no reason to believe that Iran is trying to dissuade the Houthis from this reckless behavior, White House national security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

