US alleges Iran 'deeply involved' in Red Sea operations against commercial vessels
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 01:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Iran was "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and its intelligence was critical to enable Yemen's Houthi movement's targeting of maritime vessels, the White House alleged on Friday.
"We have no reason to believe that Iran is trying to dissuade the Houthis from this reckless behavior, White House national security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Yemen
Yemen's Houthis warn they will target all ships headed to Israel
French warship shoots down two drones coming from Yemen
Live updates | Gaza death toll tops 17,700 and Yemen rebels threaten ship traffic to Israel
France says one of its warships was targeted by drones from direction of Yemen. Both were shot down