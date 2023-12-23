Biden 'heartbroken' that American believed to be kidnapped by Hamas is dead
President Joe Biden said on Friday he was "heartbroken" by the news that an American named Gad Haggai was believed to have been killed by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel.
Some U.S. and Israeli media outlets reported earlier on Friday that Haggai, an Israeli-American man thought to have been taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attack, was declared dead.
