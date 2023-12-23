Left Menu

Seven booked for duping man of Rs 34 lakh

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping a 39-year-old man working as a driver at Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district of Rs 34.78 lakh on false promises, an official said on Saturday.None of the accused has been arrested yet, he said.The accused assured to provide flats to the victim and his sister in a slum rehabilitation scheme of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority MHADA, and also promised to give a job to his nephew in the railways, an official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:49 IST
Seven booked for duping man of Rs 34 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping a 39-year-old man working as a driver at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 34.78 lakh on false promises, an official said on Saturday.

None of the accused has been arrested yet, he said.

''The accused assured to provide flats to the victim and his sister in a slum rehabilitation scheme of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and also promised to give a job to his nephew in the railways,'' an official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said. The accused, who include a woman and a couple, collected a total of Rs 34,78,818 from the victim between January 2019 and 2021, he said. ''But despite paying the money, the victim neither got the flats nor was his nephew given a job,'' the police official said.

Based on his complaint, the police filed the first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) against Jaideep Londhe, Shital Salvi, her husband Karan Salvi, Vijay Tupe and others at the Kolsewadi police station on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

