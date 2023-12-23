Parliament security breach: Accused Mahesh Kumawat's custody extended till Jan 5

Left Menu

A court here on Saturday extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who has been arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach case.Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended Kumawats custody on an application moved by the Delhi Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 11:52 IST
A court here on Saturday extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who has been arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended Kumawat's custody on an application moved by the Delhi Police. The police told the court that he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the accused ''wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands''. The custody was required ''to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with enemy country and terrorists organisations'', the prosecutor said.

According to the Delhi Police, Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with co-accused Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell. He was being interrogated since then, police added.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the police said.

Kumawat was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the police said.

The court had on Thursday extended the custody of four other accused persons - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi ' till January 5.

Jha's police custody was extended on Friday by the court till January 5.

