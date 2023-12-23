Following are the top stories at 1.05 pm: NATION DEL1 CONG-MANIFESTO PANEL **** Chidambaram to head Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 LS polls New Delhi: The Congress has constituted its Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and appointed former Union minister P Chidambaram as its chairman. **** DEL2 JK-INTERNET SUSPEND **** Mobile Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op Poonch/Rajouri (J&K): Mobile Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts early Saturday as security forces continued their massive search operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, officials said. **** DEL5 JK-INFILTRATION **** Major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Jammu; one terrorist killed Jammu: One terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.**** DEL7 COVID-CASES ****752 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in 24 hours New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. **** DEL9 ED-KARTI **** Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case New Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Saturday in a money laundering case linked to the issuance of visa to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said. **** DEL11 ED-TEJASHWI YADAV-SUMMONS **** Land-for-jobs case: Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5 New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5, official sources said. **** BOM1 GJ-SOLAR MISSION-ISRO **** Solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach destination on January 6: ISRO chairman Ahmedabad: India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from the Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has said. **** MDS4 KA-HIJAB-LD BJP **** Lifting hijab ban in Karnataka raises concern about 'secular nature' of educational spaces, says BJP Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday strongly reacted to Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state, saying the ruling Congress is carrying forward the British policy of 'divide and rule'. **** LEGAL LGD2 DL-COURT-PAR-SECURITY CUSTODY **** Parliament security breach: Accused Mahesh Kumawat's custody extended till Jan 5 New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who has been arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach case. **** LGD3 UP-COURT-SHRAMJEEVI BLAST **** 2 held guilty in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case Jaunpur (UP): A local court here has held two persons guilty in the 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case in which 14 people were killed. **** FOREIGN FGN5 SINGAPORE-COVID **** COVID-19 has possibly peaked in Singapore, says minister but experts cautious Singapore: The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has possibly peaked, and there is no need for additional measures, like wearing a face mask mandate, to be implemented, said Minister for Health (MOH) Ong Ye Kung. By Gurdip Singh **** FGN7 FRANCE-FLIGHT-INDIANS **** India gets consular access after flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France Paris: India's embassy in France has received consular access to its citizens after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during ''a technical halt'' at an airport near Paris over suspected ''human trafficking''. **** MNK MNK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)