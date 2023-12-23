Left Menu

Bihar Police to launch 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1, 2024

Investigations that includes filing of the chargesheet in all cases, barring specific ones, will be completed within 75 days of registration of FIRs, said Additional Director General ADG of Bihar Police Headquarters J S Gangwar.Every investigation by the police will be completed within 75 days without unnecessary delay and chargesheets will be submitted in the court.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:12 IST
Bihar Police to launch 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1, 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police have decided to make it binding on investigators to complete investigation of cases within 75 days of registration of FIR from January 1 next year, a senior officer said.

The performances of all police stations and district police will also be reviewed on a monthly basis from January 1, 2024.

''The Bihar government is preparing to take several measures from January 1, 2024 to make the state police more people-friendly and accountable. Our main focus is to improve the quality of investigation. ''We are introducing 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1. Investigations (that includes filing of the chargesheet) in all cases, barring specific ones, will be completed within 75 days of registration of FIRs'', said Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar.

''Every investigation by the police will be completed within 75 days… without unnecessary delay and chargesheets will be submitted in the court. It must be remembered that the delay in the submission of charge sheets militates against the principles of law'', Gangwar told reporters on Friday.

The Bihar Police is also gearing up to bring radical changes in the criminal justice system after gazette notification by the Centre of the new laws passed to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act.

''Bihar Police will bring radical changes in the criminal justice system after the gazette notification of the new laws recently passed by the Parliament replacing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act. Implementation of these three laws requires creation of additional infrastructural facilities, software update and training of available human resources'', said Gangwar.

''We (Bihar Police) are gearing up for the exercise'', the ADG added.

Three new bills that seek to overhaul the colonial-era criminal laws, making punishments more stringent for crimes such as terrorism, lynching, and offences endangering national security, were approved by Parliament on Thursday. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote on Thursday. The Lok Sabha had approved these on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023