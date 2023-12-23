Bihar Police to launch 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1, 2024

Bihar Police have decided to make it binding on investigators to complete investigation of cases within 75 days of registration of FIR from January 1 next year, a senior officer said.

The performances of all police stations and district police will also be reviewed on a monthly basis from January 1, 2024.

''The Bihar government is preparing to take several measures from January 1, 2024 to make the state police more people-friendly and accountable. Our main focus is to improve the quality of investigation. ''We are introducing 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1. Investigations (that includes filing of the chargesheet) in all cases, barring specific ones, will be completed within 75 days of registration of FIRs'', said Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar.

''Every investigation by the police will be completed within 75 days… without unnecessary delay and chargesheets will be submitted in the court. It must be remembered that the delay in the submission of charge sheets militates against the principles of law'', Gangwar told reporters on Friday.

The Bihar Police is also gearing up to bring radical changes in the criminal justice system after gazette notification by the Centre of the new laws passed to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act.

''Bihar Police will bring radical changes in the criminal justice system after the gazette notification of the new laws recently passed by the Parliament replacing Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act. Implementation of these three laws requires creation of additional infrastructural facilities, software update and training of available human resources'', said Gangwar.

''We (Bihar Police) are gearing up for the exercise'', the ADG added.

Three new bills that seek to overhaul the colonial-era criminal laws, making punishments more stringent for crimes such as terrorism, lynching, and offences endangering national security, were approved by Parliament on Thursday. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote on Thursday. The Lok Sabha had approved these on Wednesday.

