Major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Jammu; one terrorist killed

One terrorist was killed as army troops guarding the International Border IB scuttled an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed sneaking into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.Armys Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the suspected movement of terrorists was captured through surveillance devices during the intervening night of December 22 and 23.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:41 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist was killed as army troops guarding the International Border (IB) scuttled an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.

The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed sneaking into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the suspected movement of terrorists was captured through surveillance devices during the intervening night of December 22 and 23. ''Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,'' it posted on X.

A defence spokesman shared a clip recorded on a surveillance device, showing four terrorists making an attempt to cross over into India from across the border under the cover of darkness. The officials said the area was kept under a tight vigil and a search operation was launched with the first light of the day. Blood stains confirmed the killing of a terrorist whose body was, however, dragged back by his associates to the Pakistan side, the officials said.

The operation was still underway when the reports last came in, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

