Man, his 3-month-old daughter burnt alive in fire caused by room heater

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 14:16 IST
Man, his 3-month-old daughter burnt alive in fire caused by room heater
Representative image Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a man and his three-month-old daughter were burnt alive, and his wife sustained injuries in a fire caused by heater in their room in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident occurred under the Shekhpur Police Station area last night. Police said a quilt caught fire due to the heater, and Deepak Yadav and his three-month-old daughter Nishika were burnt alive. Deepak's wife Sanju received burn injuries. Neighbours rushed to their rescue after hearing the cries and the fire was extinguished. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Deepak and Nishika were declared dead. Sanju is being treated at the hospital and her condition is critical, the police said. Deepak worked as a driver.

