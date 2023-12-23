Feast of colours: Two-day all-India winter rose show inaugurated in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday inaugurated a two-day all-India winter rose show in Chanakyapuri, according to a statement issued here.

Organised in association with the Rose Society of India, 70 varieties of roses are displayed through 85 exhibits under 25 categories, it said. People can visit the show on Sunday (December 24) too from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Over 200 participants from across the country are taking part in the show, the statement said. More than 50 children participated in a painting competition on the theme of roses on Saturday.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav also launched a souvenir of the Rose Society of India on the occasion.

After inaugurating the show, Yadav appreciated the efforts of the Rose Society of India in organising the winter rose show.

Yadav urged people to visit the show and enjoy the sight of the majestic bloom in the rose beds. It will be a unique opportunity for an informal get-together for rose lovers to share their experiences in growing roses while enjoying the feast of colours and fragrances, he said. The show has been divided into 22 classes and over 200 sections or subsections, wherein an unlimited variety of roses in different colours are being displayed, the statement said.

Planters, cut flowers, value-added rose products and artistic bouquets, button holes and garlands among others are also on display. Along with the NDMC, the Energy and Resources Institute, Central Public Works Department, HUDDA, PGI Chandigarh and Indian Agricultural Research Institute-Pusa participated in the rose competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)