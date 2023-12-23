Left Menu

Ukraine says Polish truckers unblocked key border crossing

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:50 IST
  • Ukraine

Protesting Polish truckers have unblocked the key border crossing of Shehyni-Medyka between Poland and Ukraine, Kyiv's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Saturday.

"An important improvement in the situation on the western border," Svyrydenko said.

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

