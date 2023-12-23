Army to extend full cooperation in probe into death of 3 civilians in J-K's Poonch
The Army is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation into the death of three civilians during an operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, the force said on Saturday.The three men, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday.
The Army is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation into the death of three civilians during an operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, the force said on Saturday.
The three men, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead under ''mysterious circumstances'' on Friday. Their relatives and political leaders, however, alleged that they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with Thursday's ambush.
In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, ''Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.'' Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday.
The ambush took place when the security personnel were moving to an ongoing search operation in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali in the Thanamandi-Surankote region.
Soon after the ambush, security forces launched a massive search operation in the densely forested areas.
