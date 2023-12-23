Labourer electrocuted at under-construction hostel building in Kota
A 23-year-old labourer died from electrocution while using a marble cutter at an under-construction hostel building in Rajasthan's Kota, a police officer said on Saturday.
The police have lodged a case of accidental death under CrPC Section 174 and begun investigation.
According to the police, Anil Meghwal, 23, a resident of Atru area in Baran district, was electrocuted on Friday at the under-construction building site in Landmark City under Kunhari police station. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died later in the day.
His body has been handed over to his family after postmortem on Saturday morning, a police officer said.
