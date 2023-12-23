Left Menu

Labourer electrocuted at under-construction hostel building in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:18 IST
Labourer electrocuted at under-construction hostel building in Kota
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old labourer died from electrocution while using a marble cutter at an under-construction hostel building in Rajasthan's Kota, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police have lodged a case of accidental death under CrPC Section 174 and begun investigation.

According to the police, Anil Meghwal, 23, a resident of Atru area in Baran district, was electrocuted on Friday at the under-construction building site in Landmark City under Kunhari police station. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died later in the day.

His body has been handed over to his family after postmortem on Saturday morning, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023