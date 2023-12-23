Left Menu

Two farmers killed as tractor lands in pond

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:29 IST
Two farmers were killed and another injured when the tractor they were riding fell into a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bijha village when the farmers were headed to their agricultural fields for sowing, said Beohari police station in-charge Munnalal Rahangdale.

Prima facie, the tractor driver lost his control over the vehicle, causing the accident. One of the persons jumped off the tractor and saved his life while another was injured, he said. The deceased farmers are identified as Pramod Patel (48) and Rakesh Patel (48).

