HP: Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza, tourist opens fire; detained

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:31 IST
A tourist was detained on Saturday after he allegedly opened fire in the air when his car was stopped from passing through the VIP lane at a toll plaza on the Shimla-Kalka national highway, police said.

The incident occurred at the Sanwara toll barrier, a few kilometres from Dharampur, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, they added.

Employees of the toll plaza told the police that the tourist had an altercation with them and demanded a discount after his car was stopped from passing through the VIP lane.

He then allegedly opened fire in the air, the police said, citing the employees.

No casualty was reported, the police added.

Confirming the incident, Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the tourist has been detained.

CCTV footage has been found showing the tourist roaming around with a gun and efforts are underway to obtain more video clips of the incident, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

