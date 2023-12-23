Left Menu

Gurugram Police nab three thieves, constable attacked during chase

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:04 IST
Gurugram Police nab three thieves, constable attacked during chase
  • Country:
  • India

Three thieves riding a motorbike were arrested here after a chase, while a fourth member of the gang escaped by allegedly attacking a constable on his head with a screwdriver, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Dwarka Expressway Thursday late night when a police team was on night patrol, the police said.

The police received a tip-off that four persons were coming from Sarai Alavardi here to commit some criminal act, following which barricades were put up to nab the accused, they added.

Seeing the cops, the accused started turning around their motorbike, during which the vehicle went out of control and all of them fell on the road. They got up and started running when the cops chased them and managed to nab three of them.

The fourth accused escaped by allegedly hitting Constable Praveen on his head with a screwdriver, leaving him seriously injured. The injured constable has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station against the four persons on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Virender Singh, the investigating officer.

It was later revealed that the four accused were previously involved in many criminal cases, including theft, Singh said. The arrested men have been identified as Bijendra alias Koki, Harkesh and Karambir, he added.

On checking a bag found with Bijendra, the police found two screwdrivers, an iron rod and some coins, the SI said.

''The arrested accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody, while we are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023