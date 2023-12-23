Left Menu

Mumbai: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee

Four persons were arrested for allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a shop staffer and looting Rs 10 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.The Kurla police station official identified the four as Krishnakumar Gautam 21, Shahid Jamshed Khan alias Nanu 21, Lalbahadur Maurya 36 and Arman Shafiullah Khan 23.Maurya is the employee of a plywood shop.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:13 IST
Mumbai: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested for allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a shop staffer and looting Rs 10 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The Kurla police station official identified the four as Krishnakumar Gautam (21), Shahid Jamshed Khan alias Nanu (21), Lalbahadur Maurya (36) and Arman Shafiullah Khan (23).

''Maurya is the employee of a plywood shop. He alerted his associates when another staffer of the shop came out carrying 10 lakhs to deposit in a nearby bank. They threw chilli powder into the eyes of this employee at a spot on LBS Road and escaped with Rs 10 lakh,'' he said.

''Since CCTV footage from the area was unavailable, we relied on human intelligence and zeroed in on the accused. They were nabbed from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from them,'' Assistant Inspector Amol Chavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023