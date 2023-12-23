Mumbai: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee

Four persons were arrested for allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a shop staffer and looting Rs 10 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The Kurla police station official identified the four as Krishnakumar Gautam (21), Shahid Jamshed Khan alias Nanu (21), Lalbahadur Maurya (36) and Arman Shafiullah Khan (23).

''Maurya is the employee of a plywood shop. He alerted his associates when another staffer of the shop came out carrying 10 lakhs to deposit in a nearby bank. They threw chilli powder into the eyes of this employee at a spot on LBS Road and escaped with Rs 10 lakh,'' he said.

''Since CCTV footage from the area was unavailable, we relied on human intelligence and zeroed in on the accused. They were nabbed from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from them,'' Assistant Inspector Amol Chavan said.

