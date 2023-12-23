Left Menu

Assam DGP cautions people against putting up social media posts in favour of terrorist outfits

As such, he was arrested and is currently in our custody. The DGP and the ULFAI have been engaged in an exchange of words, with the outfit claiming responsibility for three recent blasts in the state, stating that it was carried out in response to the arrogance of Singh who is trying to establish the outfits demand for sovereignty as a law and order problem and not a political issue.The top cop had in response said that they always refer to me and if they have a cause with me, they can always target me.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:19 IST
Assam DGP cautions people against putting up social media posts in favour of terrorist outfits
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday cautioned people against putting up social media posts in support of outlawed terrorist organisations.

He warned that those taking to social media to lend their support to the banned outfits will be arrested and prosecuted as per the law.

''Anyone willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law,'' Singh wrote on X.

''Please be careful about what you write about banned organisations on social media,'' he added.

The top cop's post came after the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Tamulpur district a couple of days ago for his social media posts in support of the banned ULFA (I) outfit.

Elaborating on the arrest, another police officer said, ''We have gone through his social media posts in which he has clearly backed the ULFA (I). As such, he was arrested and is currently in our custody.'' The DGP and the ULFA(I) have been engaged in an exchange of words, with the outfit claiming responsibility for three recent blasts in the state, stating that it was carried out in response to the ''arrogance of Singh who is trying to establish the outfit's demand (for sovereignty) as a law and order problem and not a political issue''.

The top cop had in response said that ''they always refer to me and if they have a cause with me, they can always target me. I live in Kahilipara and my office (DGP headquarters) is in Ulubari (both in Guwahati). They can come and target me. Why are they harassing the common people by lobbing a grenade here and there''.

Singh had said in another statement earlier that the police were ''committed to wiping out the remnants of terrorism that impede the growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use the full might of law against those who stand in the path of our state's growth, progress and development''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023