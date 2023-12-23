Left Menu

Jharkhand: Teenager stabs classmate to death at birthday party

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:37 IST
A 14-year-old boy celebrating his birthday has been stabbed to death by his classmate in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hazaribag Lake area on Friday evening, Lohsinghna Police Station officer-in-charge Bipin Kumar Yadav said, adding the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The boy received grievous knife injuries on his abdomen and was taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, from where he was referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The deceased's father on Saturday lodged an FIR against the prime accused and four other boys accusing them of killing his son, following which the main accused was arrested, Yadav added.

