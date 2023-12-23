Left Menu

Two shot dead, six injured in clash between two families in MP’s Sagar district

Rupendra Yadav 27 and Saraswati Yadav 45 were shot dead after their family was attacked by their neighbours around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead and at least six others were injured after members of two families clashed over past enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Saturday. Six persons, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at Shekhupura village under Agasod police station on Friday night, the official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey said that the families involved in the clash are neighbours and have past enmity.

Rupendra Yadav (27) and Saraswati Yadav (45) were shot dead after their family was attacked by their neighbours around 9 pm on Friday, he said. While six others were injured, officials did not elaborate on which side they belonged to.

Prashant Suman, sub-divisional officer of police in Bina, said a murder case has been registered against 16 persons.

One Bhagwan Singh Yadav and five women, aged between 35-40 years, have been arrested so far and a search is underway to trace the other accused, he said.

