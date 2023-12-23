Two shot dead, six injured in clash between two families in MP’s Sagar district
Six persons, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at Shekhupura village under Agasod police station on Friday night, the official said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Sanjeev Uikey said that the families involved in the clash are neighbours and have past enmity.Rupendra Yadav 27 and Saraswati Yadav 45 were shot dead after their family was attacked by their neighbours around 9 pm on Friday, he said.
- Country:
- India
Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead and at least six others were injured after members of two families clashed over past enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Saturday. Six persons, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at Shekhupura village under Agasod police station on Friday night, the official said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey said that the families involved in the clash are neighbours and have past enmity.
Rupendra Yadav (27) and Saraswati Yadav (45) were shot dead after their family was attacked by their neighbours around 9 pm on Friday, he said. While six others were injured, officials did not elaborate on which side they belonged to.
Prashant Suman, sub-divisional officer of police in Bina, said a murder case has been registered against 16 persons.
One Bhagwan Singh Yadav and five women, aged between 35-40 years, have been arrested so far and a search is underway to trace the other accused, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will Retik Finance (RETIK) replace Binance Coin (BNB) and become the third biggest coin in 2024?
India's rain-hit first T20I against SA called off; Men in Blue's WC combination search to wait
CCI approves combination involving acquisition of certain equity shares in Niva Bupa Health Insurance by India Business Excellence Fund – IV
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more