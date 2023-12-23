Hamas: lost contact with group responsible for 5 Israeli hostages due to Gaza bombardment

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas issued a statement on Saturday saying it has lost contact with the group responsible for five Israeli hostages being held captive in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment.

The group believes the hostages were killed during an Israeli raid, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of Hamas' armed wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)