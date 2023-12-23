Left Menu

Warring sides in Yemen commit to ceasefire steps - U.N. special envoy

Reuters | Aden | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Yemen

The warring sides in the long-running conflict in Yemen have committed to steps towards a ceasefire that would end the fighting, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday.

The envoy, Hans Grundberg, "welcomes the parties' commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices," he said in a statement.

 

