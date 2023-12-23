Left Menu

ACB arrests cop for accepting bribe in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Updated: 23-12-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:04 IST
ACB arrests cop for accepting bribe in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit of Hazaribag in Jharkhand on Saturday arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) for accepting bribe, SP (ACB Hazaribag) Arif Ekram said.

ASI M Kujur of Bishnugarh police station here was investigating a land dispute case at Hetley Bodhra village, police said.

The case was filed by one Badri Yadav who claimed that the ASI had demanded Rs 10,000 to settle and dispose of the case, they said.

Lalita Devi, wife of Badri Yadav, told ACB that the accused later agreed to settle the case for Rs 6,000. The ACB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant, police said.

