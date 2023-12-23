Ukraine says Polish farmers unblocked key border crossing
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:04 IST
Protesting Polish farmers have unblocked the key border crossing of Shehyni-Medyka between Poland and Ukraine, Kyiv's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Saturday.
"An important improvement in the situation on the western border," Svyrydenko said.
