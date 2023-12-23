Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:43 IST
Duo arrested in Gurugram after video of man with liquor bottle atop car's roof emerges online
The police here have arrested two men after a video showing a masked man atop a moving car with a liquor bottle in his hand emerged on social media, officials said on Saturday.

The man on the car's roof and the one driving the car during the act were arrested on Thursday, Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.

The duo were arrested after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, the police said.

The accused allegedly filmed himself after wearing a mask and sitting on the car's roof. He even waved a liquor bottle with the other hand, while another man was driving the car, they added.

The accused duo, Mahesh and Jatin, are residents of the Old Gurugram area here, the police said, adding that the car has been impounded.

The video was filmed on a road adjoining the Dwarka Expressway, said police.

Dahiya said the duo were traced using the registration number of the car that featured in the viral video.

A case was registered at the Rajendra Park police station on Thursday, following which the duo were arrested the same day and were later released on bail, the ACP said.

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

